SPARTA—Doreen Scafe, 85, of Sparta, died Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Agrace HospiceCare, Fitchburg, WI. She was born on February 6, 1936 in Warrington, England to Harry and Victoria (Loake) Taylor. She grew up in England and was a very good swimmer while in school receiving many awards for her team.

Doreen met Benjamin Scafe while he was stationed in England serving in the US Air Force. They moved back to the US in 1955. They married on August 6, 1955. They lived in Sparta where she raised her family. The coffee pot was always on, if you needed an ear to listen or had a story to tell. Her friends Larry Strom and Char and David Kuderer were instrumental in Mom’s longevity at her own home. Her extended family Wendy Rasmussen and Colleen Humphrey made her holidays and special occasions lovely.

Doreen enjoyed traveling, sewing, arts and crafts, crocheting, and sending care packages to her family in Texas.

Doreen is survived by her daughter, Beth Ann (Michael) Rasmussen; two granddaughters, Jennifer Jo Higgs and Nichole Lee (Gina) Mangold; four great grandchildren, Elizabeth (Tremaine Sr.) Williams, Benjamin Higgs (Lauren Velasco), Haley (Julian) Salazar, and Nicholas Koerth; four great, great grandchildren, Tremaine Jr., Emma May, Alexander, and Elijah; many wonderful nieces and nephews, and sister, Bette (David) Jones.