Doria M. Norskog (Viner), 62, of La Crosse, WI, passed away December 14, 2021, at the Mayo Hospital in Rochester, MN. Doria was born in La Crosse, on January 28, 1958, to Lyle and Star (Hinkle) Norskog.

Doria attended Campus School K-7, continuing through Parochial Lutheran Schools until graduating from Central High School in 1976. She graduated from the University of Connecticut in 1996, with a BA in Psychology while working in the mental health field. In 1998, she returned to La Crosse and in 2012, she became the sole owner of the La Crosse Mobile Homes Court.

Doria enjoyed spending times with friends and family in La Crosse and spending winters in Cape Coral, FL, along with many other "La Crosse snowbirds." She loved to be active and competed in many races throughout the years. She enjoyed drawing, shopping with her girlfriends, and loved sweets and pies. Doria met her loving husband, Tom, in 2011 at a grieving group where she also made many strong friendships that remain very close today. Tom and Doria married on July 25, 2019.

Doria is survived by her husband Tom Viner; stepdaughters Kristen (Matt) Megill of Aurora, CO (daughters Mackenzie and Abigail), Stephanie (Scott) Napiecek of Holmen, WI (daughters Emily and Taylor, son Jackson), and Barb (Zach) Fronk of Onalaska, WI (son Mason Viner); brother Derick Norskog of Chino Valley, AZ; niece Leila Norskog of Aurora, CO; nephew Christian Norskog of Aurora, CO; cousins Sherri Petras and Tracy Stoll of La Crosse. She was preceded in death by her father, Lyle Norskog, on April 14, 2011, and her mother, Star Hinkle, on March 31, 2016.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m., on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, and family and friends may visit until 7 p.m. at Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. South, La Crosse, WI. Pastor Jeremy Walloch will officiate. A Celebration of Life will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Pettibone Resort, 333 Park Plaza Dr., La Crosse.

"The family request that masks be worn at all services."

We'd like to thank to the staff at Mayo ICU (Methodist Clinic in Rochester Wing 4), especially Dr. Cleary and staff for their unending effort, care, and support.

Online condolences may be made at www.blaschkeschneider.com.