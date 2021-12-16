 Skip to main content
Doria M. Norskog

Doria M. Norskog, 62, of La Crosse, WI passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, in the Mayo Clinic Hospital, Methodist Campus, in Rochester, MN.

A Funeral Service will be held at 4:00 PM, on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, in Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. South, La Crosse, WI, Pastor Jeremy Walloch will officiate. Family and friends may visit following service until 7:00 PM at the Funeral Home on Tuesday.

A Celebration of Doria’s Life will be held from 4:00 until 7:00 on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Pettibone Resort, 333 Park Plaza Dr., La Crosse.

A complete obituary will follow.

