Beloved music teacher and friend Dorinda Hawk died Monday, June 25, 2018, at Bethany on Cass in La Crosse.
She was born Dec. 14, 1936, in Akron, Ohio, to Fred and Maud (Harden) Hawk, where she grew up, graduating with honors from Garfield High School in 1954. She received a bachelor of music in piano performance from Baldwin-Wallace College in 1958. After graduation she moved to San Francisco, where she received certification from the state of California and subsequently taught music and choir for several years in San Mateo. Continuing her education, she earned a master’s degree in piano performance from USC studying with Lev Schorr. She also pursued her interest in music therapy at San Francisco State. During this time, she was very active in the Guild for Psychological Studies, a group who studied the intersections of depth psychology with Jesus’ teachings in the synoptic gospels. In 1983-1984 she taught music in South Africa. She spent several months in London, training with Mary Priestley, a prime developer of the theory and practice of analytic music therapy. In 1987 she published “The Influence of Jung’s Psychology on the Therapeutic Use of Music” in The British Journal of Music Therapy.
After moving to La Crosse in the mid-1980s Dorinda first taught piano at Viterbo College and music appreciation at UW-L. She then opened a private piano studio in La Crosse, quickly becoming a much sought-after piano teacher. Dorinda devoted her life to her students and many friends. Active in the La Crosse musical community, she worked with the local Wisconsin Music Teachers Association chapter to improve conditions for local music teachers. Many of her students did well in local and state piano competitions, and a number have gone on to successful careers in music, including well-respected local piano teacher Rita Schuman. All who studied with Dorinda appreciated her kind and thoughtful encouragement. In the words of one student: “She was constantly positive in her encouragement and persisted in the details and practices that helped us to reach goals we never thought we could achieve, not only in piano performance, but also in life.” As a performer herself Dorinda was known as a chamber musician and accompanist. She devoted the last period of her musical life to perfecting and performing piano duets.
Dorinda was a founding member of the La Crosse Zen Meditation Group. For several years she hosted meditation sittings in her home under the guidance of the Revs. Shoken Winecoff and Jikan Kondrick from Ryumonji Zen Monastery. Preceded in death by her parents; and her brother-in-law, Walter Mayhall. Dorinda is survived by her sister, Marcellene Hawk Mayhall of Youngstown, Ohio; and her nephew, Douglass Mayhall. A musical celebration of her life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of La Crosse, 401 West Ave. South, the Rev. Shoken Winecoff presiding. Friends and former students are cordially invited to attend.