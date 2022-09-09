Doris A. Schwartz

TOMAH—Doris A. Schwartz, 83 of Tomah passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022 at Touch of Home. She was born on February 21, 1939 to Harvey Earnest and Ethelyn Mae (Mack) Nauman in Wilton, WI. Doris was a proud member of the Wilton High School Class of 1957. She was united in marriage to Gary Schwartz in 1976. Throughout her lifetime, Doris worked as a bookkeeper for several automotive companies, Larsen Chevrolet, Bubnich Motors, Tomah Automotive Supply, Chase Parts Store, and Granger’s Engine Services. She was excellent bookkeeper and earned numerous awards for the meticulous bookkeeping skills for GM. Doris also was a self-employed housekeeper for 15 plus years. She enjoyed visiting with her clients and many of them became dear friends throughout the years. Many folks were able to stay in their homes longer with Doris’s assistance and watchful eye.

Doris was a lifelong faithful and devoted member of St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, volunteering in the church choir, a member of the ladies circle and taught Sunday school for over 20 years.

Sewing, gardening, doing crafts and baking were some of Doris’s hobbies. She especially enjoyed making delicious specialty cakes for family birthdays and weddings. She also enjoyed attending the school activities at Brookwood High School throughout the years.

She is survived by her stepchildren, Jerry (Lynette) and Donny (Melissa) Schwartz, grandsons, Cody (Jena) and Luke, siblings, Lillian (Edwin) Wendland of Tomah, Vern (Shelby) of Tomah, Howard (Jackie) of Tomah, and Viena Ebersold of Wilton, and a brother-in-law, Sterling Schwartz She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Marvin, and Lester.

A Funeral Service was held on Friday, September 2, 2022, 4:00 PM at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, 21693 CTH-A, Tomah. Pastor Robert Gerke will officiated. Burial was in Oak Grove Cemetery. Relatives and friends were invited for a time of visitation on Friday at the church from 2:30 PM until the time of the service.

Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com