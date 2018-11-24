Doris Beranek

Doris M. Beranek, 93, of La Crosse longtime resident of Bethany St. Joseph Care Center, died Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at the care center.
She was born Sept. 5, 1925, in La Crosse, to Peter and Anna (Shedesky) Beranek.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 27, at the Bethany St. Joseph Care Center Chapel, with the Rev. Lawrence Berger officiating. Private family burial will take place in Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 12:30 p.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the care center. Please visit www.schumacher-kish.com for a complete obituary and guestbook.
Doris’ family would like to thank the entire staff at Bethany St. Joseph for their loving care and support during her stay.