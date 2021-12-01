Doris Darlene Triplett passed away peacefully in her home with her family by her side on Saturday, November 27, 2021. Doris was born April 24, 1936, in Stoddard, Wisconsin to Arnold and Ina Stegen (Holter).

She graduated from Central High School in 1954 and married her high school sweetheart, Duane Triplett, on July 30, 1955, at Bible Baptist Church in LaCrosse. She loved to bake, loved gardening and loved animals. She especially loved watching and feeding birds. She worked at Northern Engraving in Holmen for a number of years.

Being a wife and mother brought her the greatest joy. Her grandchildren lovingly called her Oma. She is survived by her husband, Duane; sons: David (Rhonda), Daniel (Judy), Donald, and Darin; as well as daughters: Debra (Doug) Peitz, Diana Nickelotti, Dawn (Gary) Hougom, and Denise (Ray) Luechtefeld; grandchildren: Trina (Mel) Smith, Chris (Tara) Albers, Mandi (Kyle) Overby, Kristi (Troy) Downs, Holli (Matt) Ludlow, Richie Nickelotti, Jeni Rapraeger, Joe (Jacci) Triplett, Jana (Todd) Martinson, Sara Howe, Brandon Howe, Brittany (Jordan) Shackleton, Brett and Brianna Hougom, Hanna, Emma, Tessa, Marra and Haydn Luechtefeld and Colten and Gavin Triplett; 20 great- grandchildren; a brother, Sherman Stegen; brother-in-law, Jerry Kendhammer, sister-in-law, Joann Triplett; brother-in-law, Jim Running; half brothers-in-law: Darrel Triplett, Chris Singer and Jeff Triplett; half sister-in-law, Hope Triplett; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Dennis; brothers: Dale Stegen and Laverne (Darlene) Stegen; sisters: LaVaine Dugan and Val (Jerry) Kendhammer; brother-in-law, Vern Triplett; sisters-in-law: Diane Running, Faith Pederson and Joan Stegen.

Memorial services will be held at 5:00 p.m., Friday, December 3, 2021, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Woodruff Chapel, 4239 Mormon Coulee Rd., La Crosse. Pastor Matt Toso will officiate. A visitation will be held from 3:30 p.m. until the time of service, Friday, at the funeral home.