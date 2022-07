LA CROSSE — Doris L. Thompson, 88, of La Crosse died Saturday June 25, 2022, at home. A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Mormon Coulee Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to Mayo Hospice La Crosse or Trinity Lutheran Church in La Crosse. For a complete obituary or to share online condolences, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.