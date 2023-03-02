EST SALEM—Doris L. Yeske, of West Salem, Wisconsin passed away March 1, 2023 at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, WI. Doris was born August 17, 1925 to Axel and Minnie (Rogness) Hanson in Ettrick, WI. She graduated from Blair High School in 1942 and La Crosse State Teacher’s College in 1946. She majored in Elementary Education. In college, Doris was a member of the Elementary Club, a Lutheran organization as well as the Pi Tau Epsilon Sorority. Doris taught primary grades in the Sparta, WI and Rochester, MN public schools. She loved teaching and her students adored her. She said being a teacher was one of her proudest accomplishments. Doris married James E. Yeske in 1948. They were married until his death in 2002. Together they had four daughters. For Doris, family was the most important thing in her life. Until the very end, she always made certain she knew what was happening in the lives of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Doris exemplified what it means to have “compassion” and “empathy”. She truly cared equally about all individuals and made a lasting impact on everyone she met. Doris’ never-ending faith and trust in God guided her throughout her life.

Doris had a passion for writing and being an avid learner, she went back to college (University of WI, La Crosse) while in her sixties, and completed several writing courses. She was extremely proud of the eight books she wrote on Depression Glass which were published. She also wrote several articles for the Tomah Journal and the Daze, a monthly publication on antiques, as well as articles covering Church events. Doris loved lecturing, doing book signings and attending and participating in antique shows. Being an avid collector of Depression Glass, she and her husband traveled the United States in search of rare pieces to add to their collection. In 1999 she and her husband opened an antique business in West Salem, WI.

Doris was very proud of her Norwegian Heritage and she learned all she could about Norway and Norwegian traditions. She even wrote a book for her family that captured her father’s immigration from Norway to the United States titled, “Norway To The New World”.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her one sister. She is survived by her four daughters; Karen (Mark) Imhof, Sharon Frenna and Stewart Jack, Carol (Scott) Hall and Cheryl (Joe) Dutton; seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Dr. Mary Bassing, Dr. Melanie Solum, the staff at Gundersen Health System, Gundersen Hospice, Springbrook Assisted Living and Sue Harter and Sue Ragan at Inclusa for the care and compassion they always demonstrated to Doris.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 3rd, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 359 Leonard Street No., West Salem, WI. Pastor Jon Schmidt and Pastor Jean Schmidt will officiate. Burial will take place at North Beaver Creek Lutheran Church (brick church) cemetery, W11383 County Rd C, Ettrick, WI. Friends may call at the church on Friday from 10:00 AM until the time of services.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Coulee Region Humane Society, Onalaska, WI or the Gundersen Medical Foundation. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.