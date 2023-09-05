LA CROSSE—Doris Louise Picha, 96, of La Crosse, died on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at Riverside Transitional Care. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church, La Crosse. Friends may call at the church on Saturday from 9:30 AM until the time of services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be may be given to Luther High School or Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church. Online guestbook and complete obituary are available at www.schumacher-kish.com.