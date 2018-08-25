Doris Mae Ruegg, 96, of La Crosse passed away Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, at the Bethany St. Joseph Care Center.
She was born in La Crosse, May 8, 1922, to John and Julia (Rohdes) Stair. Doris married Raymond Ruegg May 10, 1941, and he preceded her in death Jan. 4, 2010. Doris had worked for the La Crosse Garment Co. and Kauma’s Clothing Store. She was a member of the VFW Women’s Auxiliary.
Doris is survived by a son, David (Susan) Ruegg; a daughter, Julie (Scott) McBride; five grandchildren, William (Wendy) Ruegg, Christine (Mitch) Cohen, Jody (Mike) Beckford, Jason (Janice) Copsey and Jessica Copsey; many great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Marie Rice and Dolores Lyons; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, John and Billy; seven sisters, Anna Parker, Cora Pretasky, Mary Froegel, Lillian Grosskopf, Judy Miller, Alice Stahl and Norma Mason; and two brothers, Ben and John Stair.
Special thank you to Mandy and Todd Foster and their three boys, Parker, Peyton and Paxton, for all of their loving care to Doris.
Private graveside services will be held in the Woodlawn Cemetery.
The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse are in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.