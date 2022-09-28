BLOOMER — Doris Marie Boos, 89, of Bloomer died Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Vita Care in Bloomer.

Doris was born Jan. 26, 1933, in the Township of Wheaton to Adolph and Mary (Eder) Bowe.

She graduated in 1951 from McDonell High School.

On Aug. 11, 1956, Doris married Lawrence Boos at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls. She worked at the Chippewa Woolen Mill. Doris was a member of St. Peter’s Church in Tilden.

In 1963, they moved to the farm, where she enjoyed being a mother, grandmother and taking care of her family. Doris enjoyed their life of farming, being with friends, playing cards, sewing and taking care of her grandchildren.

Doris is survived by her husband, Lawrence; three daughters: Mary Jo (John) Paulus of Chippewa Falls, Sandra (Brian) Hable of Chippewa Falls, and Lisa (Jim) Reineck of Hudson; six grandchildren: Jennifer (Matt) Peacock, Jolene Paulus (fiance, Joe Kaphing), Kyle (Ashley) Hable, Amanda (Dan) Oates, Evan and Ella Reineck; and five great-grandchildren: Nolan, Rylan, and Cullan Peacock, Grayson and Rhett Hable.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents; and three sisters, Patricia in infancy, Betty May Sinette, and Ione Seibel.

Funeral services will be held at noon Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at St. Peter’s Church in Tilden. Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Gorman will be Celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery in Tilden.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services at noon Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 at the church.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.