Doris Smith

HOLMENOSCOBEL, Wis. — Doris Elaine (Roth) Smith, 87, of Holmen and formally of Boscobel, passed away peacefully at her home, with family by her side Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.
She was born Aug. 6, 1931, in Mt. Zion, Crawford County, Wis. The daughter of Walter E. and Dora M. (Sherrick) Roth. She married Melvin A. Smith June 1, 1950, at the United Methodist Church in Boscobel. They farmed together for 40 years and then moved west to Montana, to follow their dreams of living in the mountains. They enjoyed living in Livingston, Mont., until Melvin died suddenly, Sept. 27, 1991. Doris moved back to Wisconsin, to be closer to family and friends. She will be remembered for her love of Jesus and for baking and delivering angel food cakes to celebrate friends and families birthdays throughout the years.
She is survived by a son, Stanley (Christine) Smith of Holmen; two grandchildren, Tanya Sullivan of Holmen and Nicholas Smith of Miami; three great-grandchildren, Cayden, Jayden and Teagen Sullivan of Holmen. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Ruby Ritchie; and a brother, Walter Roth.
A celebration of life will be held at noon Wednesday, Sept. 19, at the United Methodist Church Mt. Zion. Pastor Stan Pegram officiating. Burial in the Haney Ridge Cemetery, Crawford County. Friends may call from 10 a.m. Sept. 19, until the time of service Wednesday at the United Methodist Church in Mt. Zion.
The Kendall Funeral Service in Boscobel is assisting the family. Online condolences can be sent to www.kendallfuneralservice.com.