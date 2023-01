Doris Sobkowiak Lord, 92, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Lakeview Health Care Facility, West Salem. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Halfway Creek Lutheran Church, W6016 County Road W., Holmen. Pastor Chris Sesvold will officiate, and burial will be in Halfway Creek Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m until time of service.