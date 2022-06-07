CHIPPEWA FALLS — Doris Y. Conley, 92, of Chippewa Falls passed away Friday June 3, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her loving children and under the care of St. Joseph’s Hospice.

Doris was born Jan. 14, 1930, in Boscobel, Wisconsin, to Emil and Frieda (Rickli) Dowling. She is a 1948 graduate of Boscobel High School. She married Reginald Conley on May 28, 1954, in Boscobel. Reginald preceded her in death on Feb. 23, 2007.

She is survived by her children: Todd (Trish) Conley of Spotsylvania, Virginia, Kevin (Cindy) Conley of Onalaska, Gregg Conley, Dawn (Anil) Taneja of McLean, Virginia, Jeffrey (Elena) Conley of San Diego, Renee (Nicola) Conley of Chippewa Falls/England, Lance (Deb) Conley of Woodbury, Minnesota, Brian Conley of Chippewa Falls; grandchildren: Maya (Salvio), Justin (Tifa), Shada (Federico), Tyra (Alessio), Tyler, Samuel, Kyle, Travis, Doris, Reggie, Jazmine, Berkeley, Madison, Damian, Martin, Alison (Anthony), Kevin; several great-grandchildren; and brother, Forrest (Linda) Dowling of Westby; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Doris is further preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Helen Bolstad, Darris “Bud” Dowling, Joan Goodwiler and June Hirsch.

Doris was a woman of many talents. She was the family plumber, carpenter, seamstress, cook, gardener, but most importantly, she was the mother of eight children and raised them proudly, after raising her own siblings after the untimely demise of her mother. Doris was an extremely proud Military Mom of all eight of her children, serving in the U.S. Navy.

She was an active member in the Eastern Star, Den Mother for Cub Scouts and Sunday school teacher at Central Lutheran. She enjoyed playing cards with friends, especially 500, and traveling the world with Reg, to Switzerland, Italy and Ireland being her favorites.

Doris was also a second mom to many other children, always having an open door and welcoming anyone.

She will be remembered for her demure but firm character. This was evidenced in her success in raising and teaching her children to seek the best in themselves and do well by others. Each of her children were raised to explore and appreciate diversity in others.

She displayed her pride in citizenship by helping at the voting polls and was lauded as the “Recycling Queen” of Chippewa Falls.

A celebration of life will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday June 10, 2022, at her home, at 304 W. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls. Cremainal Inurnment will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, beginning at 3:30 p.m.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a story or leave an online condolence, please visit www.pedersonvolker.com.