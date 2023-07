LA CROSSE—Dorothea M. Horschak, 98, of La Crosse, passed away June 21, 2023 in Green Bay, WI. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Full obituary is online at couleecremation.com.