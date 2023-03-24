TOMAH—Dorothy A. Jones, 88, of rural Tomah, WI, passed on to her Heavenly Home, surrounded by her loving family, on March 13, 2023, after suffering complications from a stroke. Dorothy was born on March 20, 1934, to Alex and Kathrine (Sahaydak) Akovenko, near Grassy Butte, ND. She grew up helping on the family homestead, enjoying the farming and ranching lifestyle. She married Philip L. Jones on August 21, 1962, at Grassy Butte Methodist Church, after which they lived in Dickinson, ND. In 1966, they moved to Portage, WI, where they had their first daughter, Leslie Ann. In 1967, they moved to Miles City, MT, where their other two children, LuAnn and Kevin, were born. In 1976, the family moved near Oakdale, WI, where they farmed briefly. Dorothy went to work for the Tomah School System as a cook at the Junior High and then Senior High School, retiring after 21 years’ service. She also participated in many craft shows with daughter LuAnn and sister-in-law Donna Jones. Dorothy enjoyed gardening, canning, wildlife & bird watching, crocheting & crafting, listening to music, traveling to visit her relatives, and playing board games with her family. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church, Camp Douglas, WI.
Dorothy is survived by her husband, Philip; daughter, LuAnn (Phil) Rittenhouse of Elroy, WI; son, Kevin (Barb) Jones of Tomah, WI; brother, Ernie Akovenko of ND; sisters-in-law: Loretta Akovenko of MT, & Lorene Akovenko of ND; & numerous beloved nieces, nephews & other family members.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; infant daughter, Leslie Ann; siblings & their spouses: Ann (William) Nichenko, John (Clara) Akovenko, Lena (Ray) Thorgramson, Alice (Mike) Franchuk, Helen (George) Zakopayko, Alvin Akovenko, Emma (Jerry) Prokop, George Akovenko, Jack Akovenko, & sister-in-law, Karla Akovenko; nephews: Shane Akovenko & Thomas Hass; niece, Marsha Thorgramson; & great-niece Rachel Nichenko.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.