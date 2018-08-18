Dorothy Ann Blaschke, passed away Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, on her 95th birthday.
Dorothy was born in Chester, Pa., and grew up in Wilmington, Del. She inspired her 11 siblings with her appreciation of all things beautiful, her faith in God, classical music and art. She graduated from St. Hedwig’s, St. Paul’s commercial and Wilmington High School.
Early on she found employment with Allen J. Henry Co., and then the Dravo Shipbuilding Co. During World War II, became a Red Cross volunteer and then a nurses aid. She found her true calling when she joined the Cadet Nurse Corp., training at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Reading, Pa. After graduation she took a job in Tomah, at the Veterans Hospital, where she met Fran, who became her husband.
Dorothy worked in nursing almost all her life, in hospitals, private offices and finally as the occupational health nurse in the Wilmington Federal Building. She retired from nursing in 1987.
She was a true angel of mercy, always giving and ready to help family and friends who were sick or infirm. She reached out to them with a gentle and quiet manner, comforting and praying for them. Her home was always open to those in need.
She also loved and excelled at baking pies and cakes and blueberry torte, growing orchids and gardening, appreciating classical music and dancing the polka and waltzes.
She is survived by her husband for 69 years, Francis A. Blaschke of Wilmington; two sons, Mark Blaschke of Wilmington and Francis Blaschke of Boston, Mass.; a brother, Albin Okoniewski of Wilmington; and four sisters, Sr. Latitia and Sr. DeLourdes, both of Reading, Elizabeth Barczewski of Wilmington and Leona Papagno of Elkton, Md.; and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Dorothy was predeceased by her daughter, Bernadette Blaschke; her brothers, Lawrence, William, Francis and Edward Okoniewski; and by her sisters, Carolyn Wells and Florence Okoniewski.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21, in St. Elizabeth Church, Cedar and Clayton sts., Wilmington. The family will greet guests starting at 10 a.m. in church. Burial will follow the next day at 11 a.m. Aug. 22, in the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, Del.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in Dorothy’s name, to St. Elizabeth Church or to the St. Elizabeth School Fund Program, both at 809 S. Broom Street, Wilmington, DE. 19805.