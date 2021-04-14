Dorothy Ann (Clemment) Marshall

Dorothy Anne (Clemment) Marshall, 73, of Coon Valley, died Saturday April 10, 2021 peacefully at home after a hard fought battle with cancer. She was born December 7, 1947 to Arnold and Gladys (Stakston) Clemment. She graduated from Logan High School in 1966. She married Michael Marshall on January 17, 1970 at Skogdalen Lutheran Church. She worked at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse for 38 years and retired in 2018.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, fishing, camping, bird watching, going on her “traveling sisters” yearly girl trip and doing crossword puzzles. Her greatest blessing and joy was being a mother to her son and her triplet daughters and grandma to her nine grandchildren.

Dorothy is survived by her husband, Michael; her children:Wade (Stephanie) Marshall, Jill (Jason) Barney, Jana (Larry) Urbanek and Janelle (Gary) Berg; grandchildren: Jessica, Amanda, and Evan Marshall, Dawson Marshall and Jeremy Urbanek; Justin, Jayden and Julia Barney, and Brenda Berg; sisters, Grace (Richard) Pengra, Eileen (Thomas) Mader; brothers: Gerald (Alice) Clemment, Robert (Carolyn) Clemment, Arlen (Lynne) Clemment, Kevin (Terri) Clemment; sister-in-law, Mary Catherine Clemment and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her three brothers: Harlan, Norman and Michael Clemment.

A private service will be held with burial at the Old Pioneer Cemetery in Chaseburg. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Memorials may be given to Skogdalen Lutheran Church and sent to Michael Marshall, P.O. Box 155 Coon Valley, WI 54623. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.