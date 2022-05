HOLMEN — Dorothy Ann Johnson, 76, of Holmen passed away Friday, April 29, 2022 at her home.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 515 McHugh Road, Holmen.

For a complete obituary or to share online condolences, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.