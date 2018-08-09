PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — Dorothy Birrenbach, 80, of Prairie du Chien died Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, at Crossing Rivers Health Systems in Prairie du Chien.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 10, at United Methodist Church, Prairie du Chien, with the Rev. Barb Cook and the Rev. Lynn Schreck as the officiants.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 10, at United Methodist Church, Prairie du Chien.
Private family burial to follow.
Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, is helping the family with arrangements.