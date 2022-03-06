Dorothy Caroline Shanley

Private family services were held with entombment in the Garden of Peace Mausoleum in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. A celebration of Dorothy’s life is being planned for early spring and details will be announced closer to that date. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of Onalaska is assisting the family. Dorothy’s complete obituary and an online guest book can be found at www.schumacher-kish.com.