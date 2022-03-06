 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dorothy Caroline Shanley

ONALASKA — Dorothy Caroline Shanley, 78, of Onalaska passed away on Monday, February 28, 2022, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

Private family services were held with entombment in the Garden of Peace Mausoleum in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. A celebration of Dorothy’s life is being planned for early spring and details will be announced closer to that date. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of Onalaska is assisting the family. Dorothy’s complete obituary and an online guest book can be found at www.schumacher-kish.com.

