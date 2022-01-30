Dorothy "Dot" J. Freisinger

LA CROSSE, WI — Dorothy “Dot” Jeanenne Freisinger, 92, died on Friday, January 28, 2022, in La Crosse, WI, where she was a lifelong resident.

Dorothy was born on 7-27-1929 to Frank and Florence Funke. She was proud to be part of the Funke Candy Company family. She attended Campus School and graduated from Central High School.

In 1951, Dot married the love of her life, Jim Freisinger. They had 3 children, Jeff, Jan and Jim. She was a devoted wife and mother. The family spent summers boating on the Mississippi River.

Dot enjoyed going out to lunch and playing bridge with her friends. She was a member of PEO. She was an avid reader and loved to go for walks.

She is survived by her sons: Jeff(Shellie) and Jim(MaryEllen); grandsons: Jason(Heidi), Joel(Cameron) and Derek(Jamie); and grandchildren: Vivian, Winston, Amara, Edyn, Izra and Orin; and her special friend, Jo.

Preceding her in death were her husband, daughter, sister, and her parents.

A private family gathering will be held at a later date.

The family wishes to thank Carrie and staff at Eagle Crest and Dr. Lee and Gundersen Hospice for her care. Coulee Region Cremation Group, Onalaska, is assisting the family.