Dorothy “Dottie” Marie Behling, 76, of Richland Center died on Monday, June 26, 2023, at Schmitt Woodland Hills. She was born on March 24, 1947, in Menomonie, the daughter of Raymond and Selena (Odegard) Olson. In 1965, Dottie graduated from Menomonie High School. She graduated from cosmetology school in Eau Claire. On June 10, 1967, she was united in marriage to Keith Behling at the Little Elk Creek Lutheran Church in Menomonie. Dottie worked at Consumers Coop Credit Union in Eau Claire. The couple moved to Wausau for Keith’s job, and she was able to stay at home with the boys. They later moved to Richland Center, and she went to work at the Richland County Bank in several different positions. She received her securities license and initially went to work for Blunt, Ellis and Lowie. She later returned to the Richland County Bank working in securities.

Dottie was very active in her communities, as a member of the Jaycettes in Wausau and Richland Center, and she created Adopt a Grandparent at Pine Valley. She was the first female member of the Rotary Club of Richland County in Richland Center and started the comfort pillow project for cancer patients. Dottie and Keith hosted several international students through Rotary Club International. Dottie was instrumental in establishing Rotary Lights in the Park and still served as a committee chair. She was a founding and longtime member of the Committee for Star Spangled Celebration. She was a member of the Richland Hospital Board and served as a Walk with Grace Ambassador.

Dottie was an alumnus of UW-Richland, serving as host for the Richland County Campus Foundation Tour of Homes and a garden tour. She was an active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, a choir member since 1975, and she started the crocheting and knitting group.

She enjoyed gardening, playing piano, listening to music, reading, bowling, doing puzzles, being NASCAR, collecting M&M memorabilia and nativities. Dottie loved spending time with her grandsons: Andrew, Tanner and Will.

Dottie is survived by her husband, Keith; two sons: Brian (Laura) Behling of Winona, Minnesota, Scott (Lisa) Behling of Richland Center; grandsons: Andrew, Tanner and Will; sisters: Delores (Roy) Cropp of Menomonie, Dianne (Fred) Weier of Barnes, Wisconsin; sisters-in-law: Judy (Dave) Jenson of Elk Mound, Joan Behling of Menomonie; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Dottie was preceded in death by her parents, brother David Olson, sister Donna (Lane) Smith, brother-in-law DeWayne Behling and sister-in-law Marilyn (Joe) Bernarde.

Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 2, 2023, at St. John’s Lutheran Church. Burial will follow in the Richland Center Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 1, 2023, at the Pratt Memorial Chapel and again from 1 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday, July 2, 2023, at St. John’s Lutheran Church. The family suggests memorials in Dottie’s name be directed to St. John’s Lutheran Church or Great Richland Area Cancer Elimination G.R.A.C.E. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.