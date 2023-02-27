ALTOONA, Pa. — Dorothy E. Moeri , 94, of Altoona and formerly of Chippewa Falls, died Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at Grace Lutheran River Pines in Altoona.

Dorothy was born May 25, 1928, in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of Fred and Mary (Nunke) Moeri.

Dorothy attended St. Charles Grade School and graduated from Chippewa Falls Senior High School in 1946. Dorothy had worked at Mason Shoe Co. in the office for a short time and later had worked at Uniroyal-Goodrich Co. in the office for 41½ years, retiring in 1988. She was a member of the “Uniroyal Has Beens” and was a life-long member of St. Charles Church.

Dorothy is survived by three nephews; one niece; four great-nephews; four great-nieces; and other relatives and friends.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers: Frederick, and twin brothers in infancy; and one sister, Florence Moeri.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls. Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Gorman will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.

Friends may call from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

