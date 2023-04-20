CHIPPEWA FALLS — Dorothy E. Schneider, 86, of Chippewa Falls, died peacefully on Monday, April 17, 2023, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

On July 8, 1936, Dorothy was born in Chippewa Falls to Alvina (Hetke) and Peter Hoepner. She graduated from Chippewa Falls High School with the Class of 1954.

Dorothy was united in marriage to Sheldon Schneider on June 28, 1958, at St. Charles Catholic Church in Chippewa Falls.

She attended University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and received her Teaching degree.

Dorothy spent over 35 years teaching, with 28 of those years in Special Education in Cadott, Wis.

In her retirement years she taught at Christ Lutheran School. She enjoyed numerous hobbies, sewing, plastic canvas (in which she developed teaching aid games for children), traveling, and spending time with family.

Dorothy and Sheldon took their children and grandchildren on many trips and traveled every which way possible, which included planes, trains, campers and automobiles.

She was able to visit her heritage in Russia, and Sheldon and Dorothy even partook in a Love Boat cruise years back. She was an amazing woman, and we know she is looking down on us, along with past furry friends. As it says in the Wizard of Oz, of which she was a devoted fan, as all who saw her collection can attest — she is now “Over the Rainbow.”

Dorothy is survived by her husband of 64 years, Sheldon; children: Irene (Layne) Glassbrenner of Chippewa Falls, Peter (Cheryl) Schneider of Wausau, Wis., and Pamela Schneider of Minneapolis, Minn.; grandchildren: Paul (Alicia) Schneider, Alicia Schneider, Samuel (Kim) Schneider, Philip (Becky) Schneider, and Leah Schneider; great-grandchildren: Madison, Bennett, Wren and Ivy; sister-in-law, Judy Hoepner; along with many other loving family members, friends, and furry friends, which include: Osiris and Pandora.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Donald, Victor, Carl, Bernherd, Milton, and Vernon Hoepner; and sisters: Lucille Neitzel and Virginia King.

The visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, 44 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls.

The funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Christ Lutheran Church, 467 E. Colome St., Chippewa Falls, with a visitation one hour prior to the service at church. Rev. Gregory Stenzel will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Christ Lutheran Church or Chippewa Humane Association.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is serving the family.

Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.