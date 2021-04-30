Dorothy E. (Schumacher) Beltz

She was born August 5, 1924 in La Valle, WI and later lived in Japan, VA, MN and Warrens, WI. Some of her fondest memories in Warrens were watching the wild animals from the kitchen window, waiting for the hummingbirds to return every year, and visiting with friends and family. When you visited her home, you could expect to get treated with chocolate chip cookies and a hot bowl of homemade chicken soup. It was always a treat. She moved to Deer Trail, CO, 12 years ago, to be closer to her daughters and where she developed many lasting friendships. She loved to play cards, read, visit with friends, and watch westerns especially, if they had her favorite movie star, John Wayne in them. She was very proud of her native American heritage and was a long-time member of the Eastern Star Organization and the Tri-Valley Senior Citizens of Deer Trail, CO.