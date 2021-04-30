Dorothy E. (Schumacher) Beltz, 96, formerly of Warrens, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at the Lincoln Community Nursing Home in Hugo, CO.
She was born August 5, 1924 in La Valle, WI and later lived in Japan, VA, MN and Warrens, WI. Some of her fondest memories in Warrens were watching the wild animals from the kitchen window, waiting for the hummingbirds to return every year, and visiting with friends and family. When you visited her home, you could expect to get treated with chocolate chip cookies and a hot bowl of homemade chicken soup. It was always a treat. She moved to Deer Trail, CO, 12 years ago, to be closer to her daughters and where she developed many lasting friendships. She loved to play cards, read, visit with friends, and watch westerns especially, if they had her favorite movie star, John Wayne in them. She was very proud of her native American heritage and was a long-time member of the Eastern Star Organization and the Tri-Valley Senior Citizens of Deer Trail, CO.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold; parents, Alice and Herman Schumacher; a sister, Ruth; a brother, William; and one great grandchild, Christopher Hakel.
She is survived by her five children: William Tyler of Tomah, Mary Ellison of Lakewood, CO, Julie (Kenny) Ross of Deer Trail, CO, Charles Beltz of Stratford, IA, and Michael (Pat) Beltz of Warrens; along with eight grandchildren; nineteen great grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends.
A graveside service is being planned on June 1, 2021 at 1 PM for family and friends at the Warrens Mills Cemetery.
Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.