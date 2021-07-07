Dorothy Ella Wenzel, 86, of Holmen, passed away Sunday, July 4, 2021 at the Hillview Health Care Center.
Memorial services will be held on Friday, July 9th at 11:00 a.m. at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 515 McHugh Road, Holmen. Pastor Matt Toso will officiate and burial will be in the Greenmound Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Friday at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until time of services.
For a complete obituary and online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com