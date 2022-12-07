Dorothy G. Werth, age 98, passed away at Bethany Riverside Memory Care, LaCrosse, WI, Tuesday, November 29, 2022. She had been in nursing home care for the past several years. As friends and family knew her, Dot or Dottie was an artistically gifted woman. She and her husband, Bill, did many craft creations after Bill retired in 1978. Humble beginnings for Dorothy, born at home on the farm, married a man she had met briefly, then he went off to World War II, and they married in 1944 upon his return. She and Bill adopted their son, Jay. Then, Mary, three years later. She loved to sew and was talented. She managed a sewing store in Viroqua, WI, for several years. One friend remarked, “she was scrappy, crafty, creative, insightful, and curious. I was blessed to meet such an incredible woman.” Dot and Bill traveled extensively: Norway, her ancestral home, throughout Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and most of the United States. For several years they spent a portion of winter in Arizona with dear friends. She gave hours of time and her talent to the Vernon County Historical Society, Temple Theatre, as a poll worker, and more. After her husband died in 2001, she enjoyed the company of Chet Hendrickson, also a widower. She leaves five grandkids and seven great-grandchildren. She had a picture wall in her room and delighted in viewing photos of them.