Dorothy Garbers left her home on earth to be home with her Lord and Savior on October 4, 2022. She was born January 3, 1942, to Morris and Virgina Koll. Dorothy was baptized in Chaseburg and confirmed in Coon Valley. After high school she worked at Trane Company for a number of years as well as the Rubber Mills. On May 12, 1962 she married Richard Garbers at Bethel Lutheran Church in LaCrosse. She worked at High Roller skating rink as an accountant as well as Holmen furniture.

Dorothy has survived by two children: Terri (Scott) Wagner of Sparta and Richard (Anne) Garbers of Rotonda West, FL; three sisters: Phylis Galstad of LaCrosse, Beverly Nelson of Holmen and Sharon Smith of Holmen; four grandchildren: Kenny Thesing (Emily and her daughter Audrey Hanes) of Holmen, Lindsey Thesing of Barre Mills, Ashlee Garbers of Mindoro and Andrew Garbers of Rotonda West; and two great grandsons, Owen and Keegan Harnden.

She was a long time member of Christ St. John’s Lutheran Church. She enjoyed the outdoors and time well spent with her grandkids.

A special thank you to Mulders health care, especially Gina, Jared, Chris, Kamryn, Katie D. and anyone else that may have been missed.

A memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Jostad Chapel, 121 N. Youlon St., West Salem. Rev. Don Frelitz will officiate. Burial will follow in Christ Ev. Lutheran Cemetery in West Salem. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m., until the time of service, Tuesday, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com.