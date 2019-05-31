Dorothy Grace Munson
LA FARGE — Dorothy Grace Munson, 91, of La Farge died Tuesday, May 21, 2019, surrounded by her loving family and caregivers, at the Bland Bekkedal Center for Hospice Care in Viroqua.
She was born Aug. 14, 1927, to Ernest and Edna (Hornby) Zitzner in Viroqua. Dorothy graduated from Viroqua High School and La Crosse University. She taught school for 25 years. She married Palmer Munson in 1948. He preceded her in death in 2003. She was actively involved in Bethany Lutheran Church, Sand Hill. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting and quilting. She was a devoted wife and mother to her two children, Pamela and Steven.
She leaves to mourn, her children, Pamela (David) and Steven (Karen); grandchildren, Tony (Nicolle), Rene, Elayna (Scott), Dustin (Clara), Eric (April), Jamie, Chris (Theresa); great-grandchildren, MacLayne, Abby, Haily, Austin, Hayden, Grace, Ava, Tatum, William, Ryker, Benjamin, Kalin, Breanna, Mason, Owen, Mason, Brock; and one great-great-granddaughter, Avyiah.
God bless our memories of Dorothy.
Funeral services for Dorothy were at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, at Bethany (Sand Hill) Lutheran Church (N.W. of Rockton), with Pastor Amanda Schultz Garcia officiating.
Memorials should be directed to the La Farge Ambulance Service, Bland Bekkedal or to Bethany (Sand Hill) Lutheran Church and Cemetery, in Dorothy’s name.
To offer online condolences, www.vossfh.com. The Vosseteig Funeral Home, 203 N. State St. in LaFarge is serving the family. (608) 625-4244.