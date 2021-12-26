Dorothy J. Golomski, 99, died at Hillview Health Care Center, on December 5, 2021. She was born on September 4, 1922, to John and Margaret Golomski of Custer, WI. She spent most of her working and retirement life in Milwaukee prior to moving to La Crosse to be near her sister.

She served in the Women’s Army Corps during WWII. Afterwards she returned to Milwaukee to work and become actively involved in politics. She was a champion bowler, loved to travel, tell jokes and had a most infectious zest for life.

Dorothy will be deeply missed by her sister, Arlene Zei; her sister-in-law, Joan Golomski; her cousin, Marcella (Robert) Kolacke, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends who loved her dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Antoinette; brother, William; and brother-in-law, Paul.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral, 530 Main St, La Crosse. Msgr. Richard Gilles will officiate with inurnment to be held with Military Honors performed by the Roy L. Vingers American Legion Post No. 52, in Catholic Cemetery, La Crosse. Family and friends may visit from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass at Church on Tuesday.

Online condolences may be made at www.blaschkeschneider.com