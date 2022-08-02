 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dorothy J. Lilla

WINONA — Dorothy J. Lilla, age 91, of Winona passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022, at the Mayo Clinic Hospital-St. Mary’s Campus in Rochester, Minnesota.

A Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., with a Rosary at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 E. Sarnia St., Winona. There will not be any visitation held on Thursday; please meet at the Basilica for Mass.

Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.

