Dorothy L. Arenz

A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at St Patrick’s Catholic Church, Sparta, with Father Eric Berns officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, and 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Memorials may be made to St. Patrick’s Catholic School and Sparta Area Cancer Support (SACS).