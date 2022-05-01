 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dorothy L. Arenz

SPARTA — Dorothy L. Arenz, 87, of Sparta, died Friday, April 1, 2022, at her home.

A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at St Patrick’s Catholic Church, Sparta, with Father Eric Berns officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, and 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Memorials may be made to St. Patrick’s Catholic School and Sparta Area Cancer Support (SACS).

Online condolences may be offered at www.schanhoferfh.com Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, is assisting the family with arrangements.

