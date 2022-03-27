Dorothy M. Landsinger

Dorothy, along with her family, wish to thank the staffs of Eagle Crest South, Brookdale, and Hillview for their love and care during her residency. The family would also like to thank the staff at Gundersen for their gracious care and kindness. Due to Covid restrictions, a private service will be held for family. In lieu of flowers or financial gifts, it was Dorothy’s wish that you make a direct donation to your favorite charity. A complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be offered at