Dorothy M. Landsinger

LA CROSSE—Dorothy M. Landsinger, age 89 of La Crosse, WI, passed away into eternal life on March, 22, 2022, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

Dorothy, along with her family, wish to thank the staffs of Eagle Crest South, Brookdale, and Hillview for their love and care during her residency. The family would also like to thank the staff at Gundersen for their gracious care and kindness. Due to Covid restrictions, a private service will be held for family. In lieu of flowers or financial gifts, it was Dorothy’s wish that you make a direct donation to your favorite charity. A complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be offered at

www.jandtfredrickson.com

Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse, is in charge of arrangements.

