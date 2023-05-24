Dorothy Mossholder, 95, passed away peacefully on May 19, 2023. She was born to the late George and Daisy (Lamb) Downing of Ontario, Wisconsin. She married Lurl Mossholder on November 1, 1952.

Dorothy’s primary focus throughout her life was her family. Creating a welcoming, comfortable home, filled with beauty, to support those she loved took up much of her time. She modeled life-long learning by constantly reading and trying out new interests.

She was an avid gardener, both vegetables and flowers, and searched the roadsides to enhance the floral arrangements found in her home in season. Like many homemakers of her time, she canned and froze much of the family’s food. There were always homemade breads, cakes and cookies on the counter. Over the years, she also hooked rugs, quilted, painted ceramics, photographed nature, and played piano. She had an immense doll collection of over 500 dolls. Christmas brought out her love of decorating, baking, gift giving and celebration. But her favorite activity in the world was dancing. She and her husband, Lurl, had a passion to find live music and dance the night away. Every weekend found them twirling away wherever the music was playing.

Dorothy is survived by her children: Cheri (Michael) Miotke of Washington Island, WI, Mark (Lori) Mossholder of Tomah, WI; three grandsons: Damion Perry, Avery Perry and Anthony Miotke; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews, and her special friend, Vivi-pet.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lurl Mossholder; daughters: Brenda Perry and Donna (Stephan) Savor, and grandson, Jonathon Hutchison.

A Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. A lunch will be served following the service. Dorothy will be laid to rest at the Bloomingdale Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.

The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers at Lakeview Health Center, West Salem and Milestone Senior Living, Hillsboro.