CHIPPEWA FALLS — Douglas B. Falkenberg, 92, of Chippewa Falls died Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at the Wisconsin Veterans Home at Chippewa Falls.

Douglas was born June 29, 1930, in Cadott, the son of Bernard and Adelia (Lacina) Falkenberg. He graduated from Cadott High School in 1948. He served honorably in the U.S. Air Force.

On Oct. 18, 1952, Douglas married Colleen Robertson at St. Rose of Lima Church in Cadott. He was a member of the American Legion, Knights of Columbus Goldsmith Council #974, several Square Dance Clubs in Chippewa Falls and in Arcadia, and was a eucharistic minister at Holy Ghost Church where he was still a member and Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Arcadia. He was a volunteer with local Alzheimer’s drives for several years and was a master gardener.

Douglas worked at NSP as sales manager in Chippewa Falls and Trempealeau Electric Co-Op in Arcadia for many years.

Douglas is survived by one daughter, Ann (Paul) Himmler of Mendota Heights, Minnesota; two sons: Tom (Beth) of Minneapolis and Kevin of Rice Lake; five grandchildren: Mark (Erin) and Matt (Cara) Olson, and Lauren, Daniel and Jonathan Falkenberg; four great-grandsons; and sister, Sue (Gene) Beadell of Tucson, Arizona.

Douglas was preceded in death by his wife, Colleen, on Dec. 24, 2016; one son, Steve; his parents; and brothers: Russell Falkenberg and Reinhardt Falkenberg.

Funeral services will be held at noon Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls. The Very Rev. Jesse Burish will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery in Chippewa Falls. Military rites will be conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of services at noon Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at the church.

The family prefers memorials to the Chippewa Falls VA Recreation Committee or the Alzheimer’s Association.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.