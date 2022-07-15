Douglas D. Doering

La VALLE—Douglas D. Doering, age 70, of La Valle, WI, was born on March 2, 1952 to George and Rose Mary (Downing) Doering and passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022 at his home.

Doug had a great childhood growing up in Clifton, WI, a small, close-knit community. He was very fun loving and treasured friends, which was his passion for his lifetime.

He served in the United States Army, which included time in Germany, where he was honored to raise the United States Bicentennial Flag. Doug was also stationed in Korea and completed missions in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ).

For more than 40 years, Doug drove trucks for a career. The majority of his driving career was as an owner/operator who initially hauled loads to the East Coast and later in his career, focused on hauling to the West Coast. He had friends across the United States, favorite restaurants and “home” was wherever he happened to be traveling in his truck.

Doug was predeceased by both parents: George and Rose Mary (Downing) Doering.

He is survived by a brother, Daniel Doering; and sister, Denise Doering; as well as six nieces; and one nephew.

A Celebration of Doug’s Life will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at the American Legion Hall—116 W. Main Street, La Valle, WI, with a memorial service at 1:00 p.m.

The Picha Funeral Home in Wonewoc is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com