LA CROSSE — Douglas “Doug” Brown, age 57, of La Crosse, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 10, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse, WI 54601, and one hour prior to the service on Friday. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, February 17, 2023, at the funeral home. A full obituary and online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.