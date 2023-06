HOLMEN—Douglas E. McConaghy, 75, of Holmen, passed away Monday, May 15, 2023 at the Tomah VA Medical Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, June 19th at 11:00 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 130 Losey Blvd. S, La Crosse. Father Sam McCarty will officiate. Friends may visit with the family at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. For a complete obituary and online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com