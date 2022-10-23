 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Douglas Earl Winters

CENTERVILLE — Douglas Earl Winters, 85, of Centerville, Wis., passed away peacefully from cancer on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Bethany Riverside Transitional Care surrounded by his children and grandchildren. Services will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Galesville, Wis. A visitation will be held on Friday, October 28, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. On Saturday, October 2, 2022, a visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. with a noon lunch and a 1:00 p.m. burial at Evergreen Cemetery. A full obituary can be found at www.couleecremation.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Data literacy is becoming necessary in everyday life

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News