CENTERVILLE — Douglas Earl Winters, 85, of Centerville, Wis., passed away peacefully from cancer on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Bethany Riverside Transitional Care surrounded by his children and grandchildren. Services will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Galesville, Wis. A visitation will be held on Friday, October 28, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. On Saturday, October 2, 2022, a visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. with a noon lunch and a 1:00 p.m. burial at Evergreen Cemetery. A full obituary can be found at www.couleecremation.com.