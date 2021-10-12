EAU CLAIRE—Douglas Erwin Mayer, 53, of Eau Claire passed away suddenly on October 2, 2021. Doug was born in La Crosse, WI on March 12, 1968 to Kathy and Erwin Mayer.

He is preceded in death by his parents. and is survived by his sister, Diane (Tom) Knothe, and nieces and nephew. A private service will be held by his family. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, October, 17, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. at the Hilltop Tavern in Eau Claire, WI. For a full obituary see: www.chippewavalleycremation.com.