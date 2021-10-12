 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Douglas Erwin Mayer

Douglas Erwin Mayer

EAU CLAIRE—Douglas Erwin Mayer, 53, of Eau Claire passed away suddenly on October 2, 2021. Doug was born in La Crosse, WI on March 12, 1968 to Kathy and Erwin Mayer.

He is preceded in death by his parents. and is survived by his sister, Diane (Tom) Knothe, and nieces and nephew. A private service will be held by his family. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, October, 17, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. at the Hilltop Tavern in Eau Claire, WI. For a full obituary see: www.chippewavalleycremation.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Are you saving enough for retirement?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News