Douglas Henry Maas passed away Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, surrounded by his loving family.
Funeral services with full military honors will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 24, at Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. A private family burial will be held at a later date. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 23, at the funeral home. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.