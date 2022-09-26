Douglas James Zillmer

Douglas “Doug” James Zillmer, Sr., passed on September 18, 2022, after a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer.

He came into this world on September 15, 1960, the youngest of 14 children born to Lloyd and Helen Zillmer, a twin to Don.

Doug worked at A.J. Manufacturing in Bloomer for over 20 years. When he wasn’t working, Doug loved fishing. He also really enjoyed being outside working on his property and helping out the neighbors with his John Deere equipment.

He is survived by his significant other Rose Shambaugh; his son Doug, Jr.; and Rose’s daughter Amber Shambaugh; as well as eight siblings: Gene (Deb), Arlene (Jim) Holden, Sharon Bauman, Randy, Merrie (Gilbert) Crist, Lori (Eric Nielsen) Peterlik, Jan, and Don (Linda). He was also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are his parents Lloyd and Helen, and siblings: Ron, Gary, Wayne, Al, and Kay.

Doug will always be remembered and deeply missed by all those who have known him.

A time of gathering will be held at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona on Saturday, October 8, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.