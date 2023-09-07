Douglas J. “Doug” Goulet, age 84, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

Doug was born in Eau Claire on May 14, 1939, to Francis and Marie (Flietner) Goulet. He retired from NSP in 2001 from Hydro Maintenance. Doug enjoyed camping and hunting. He loved working with wood.

Doug is survived by his wife of 58 years, Dorothy; his five sons: Tony (Robin), Kirk (Deb), Greg (Monica), Ryan (Kelly), and Casey (Jess); his grandchildren, Tyler, Rebecca, Michelle, Michael, Gage, Chance, Tucker, Aidin, Katie and Lexi; his great-grandchildren, Emmett and Ally; his two brothers; and his four sisters. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Darrel; and his sister, Dolores.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel in Altoona with Jeff Carlson officiating. Visitation will take place at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Inurnment will be private.

