EAU CLAIRE—Douglas Knight (87) of Eau Claire, Wisconsin died at home on June 9, 2023 surrounded by family.

Doug was born in Eau Claire to Hannah Thompson Knight and Chester Knight on February 14, 1936.

Doug had a strong work ethic beginning at a young age; he worked a number of jobs while also helping out on the family farm. Music also played a big part in his life. He played tenor saxophone in the Dick Hoff Band and in Sarge Boyd’s band at Eau Claire Senior High School for the last four of a Knight sibling 20-year reign. After graduating high school in 1954, he enrolled at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and then took a break to enter the air force, serving most of his time during the Korean War in Japan. Upon his return, he completed his bachelor’s degree and went on to earn a Master of Social Work degree at the University of Minnesota. He spent most of his career working in Chippewa Falls at Northern Center for the Developmentally Disabled.

In 1974 he married Karen Kemper, his wife of almost 49 years. Together they purchased and maintained rentals to support a growing family. He was active in the Republican Party back in the day, serving as the chairman for the Eau Claire County party and later chairman for the 3rd District. After “retirement,” Doug consulted for nursing homes, continued his work on the state and national board of social work and co-led Stevens Ministry at Bethesda Lutheran Church with his wife. In 2005, God opened the door for the couple to provide transitional housing for men trying to reintegrate into the community. They put their training and faith into action, turned their rentals into housing for men needing a place to call home and helped found the nonprofit, Choose Aftercare.

As a father and grandfather, Doug will be remembered for many things including his self-deprecating sense of humor, funny limericks and songs, and grilled Thanksgiving turkeys. He loved to fish, garden and spend time with family. His abiding faith in God’s goodness and grace and the way he loved those around him have left those who knew him with an example they shall not soon forget.

He is preceded in death by his: mother, father, brothers (Chester “Chet”, Ron, Willis “Bill”, Darrel “Chuck”, and Roger) and sister (Laurel “Lolly” Hibbard). He is survived by his wife, three children from his first marriage: Terrence (Cathy) Knight, Pam (Dave) Soderquist, and Brad (Terri) Knight; three children from his second marriage: Christopher (Claudia) Knight, Elissa Knight, and Trevor (Liz) Knight; eight grandchildren: John Knight, Ben Soderquist, Laurel Soderquist, McKenzie Knight, Madison Knight, Diego Knight, Isabela Knight, and Henrik Knight; and one great grandchild, Ayden Rymarkiewicz.

Visitation will take place at Bethesda Lutheran Church 123 W. Hamilton Avenue, Eau Claire, WI 54701 on Sunday, June 25th from 3-5 pm. A memorial service will take place at the church at 9:30 am on Monday, June 26, 2023 with a reception at the church following the service. The burial with military honors will be at Lakeview Cemetery following the reception. In lieu of flowers, Donations can be made in memory of Doug Knight to Choose Aftercare, http:/www.chooseaftercare.org/ or a charity of the donor’s choice. There will not be a time of visitation prior to the service at the church on Monday.

