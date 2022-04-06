HOLMEN—Douglas R. Johnson, 90 of Holmen passed away April 1, 2022, at Gundersen Health surrounded by family. He was born March 2, 1932, to Chris and Gert (Lenser) Johnson. He married Marianne Hoff in July 1952, and celebrated over 50-years of marriage until she passed on April 1, 2007.

He married Rita Roberts March 19, 2011 and were blessed with eleven joyous years.

Doug was a member of Halfway Creek Lutheran Church. He worked 40-years as a welder at Trane until his retirement. He raised boys, beef, tobacco, crops, and enjoyed picking blackberries, apples, and morels. Doug was a loyal local and Wisconsin sports fan. He enjoyed deer hunting on his farm, fishing at the annual Spooner Lake vacation, his travels to Norway and throughout the U.S. He loved to play cards and would hit the ball out-of-the-park with his sense of humor and wit.

Funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at Halfway Creek Lutheran Church, Holmen. A private burial will be held at a later date.

Survivors are his wife, Rita; sons: Steven (Susie) Johnson, Brian (Bev) Johnson, David (Amy)

Johnson; grandchildren: Darrel, Sally, Benny, Josh, Matt; four great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; brothers: Wilbur and Gary; sisters: Yvonne, Louanne, and Mary; and many nieces and nephews.

Doug was preceded in death by his first wife, Marianne; son, Todd; and brother, Don.

His family would like to give a special thanks to the hospital staff at Gundersen Health System for the exceptionally compassionate care given to Doug and his family. Thank you to the Coulee Region Cremation Group for assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Gundersen Medical Foundation for Cardiology or Nephrology.

Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.