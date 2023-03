LA CROSSE — Douglas V. Baumann, 68, of La Crosse, Wis., passed away peacefully February 26, 2023, at his home.

A celebration of his life will be Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Gathering Place, 133 Mason Street, Onalaska, Wis., from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. with a time for sharing memories at 3:00 p.m.

To view his obituary in its entirety and leave his family online condolences, please visit the funeral home’s website at www.coulee cremation.com.