LA CROSSE—Douglas Wayne Zwart, 53, of La Crosse, passed away at home on Sunday, February 13, 2022. He finished his fight here and entered the arms of Jesus.

He was born in Lakewood, CA, on September 11, 1968, to Lester and Mary Ann (Peters) Zwart.

Doug married Diana Duncan on July 1, 2006, in Lompoc, CA. In the following year, they moved to their home in La Crosse.

Doug graduated from Valley Christian High in Lakewood, CA. He worked as a production designer in several industries throughout his life. In recent years, he worked at home as a stay-at-home Dad and a Foster Parent.

Doug was always passionate about cars, many were Volkswagens. No matter the make or model, if it was old and rusty, Doug loved working on it. He and his family enjoyed going to car shows and taking family vacations. He loved using his artistic talent to take something ordinary and make it into something cool and fun. He loved almost all music and enjoyed watching movies; old Westerns being his favorite. Doug’s true joy in life was his family and he always tried to do his best for his kids.

Doug is survived by his wife, Diana; his children and grandchildren: Nicolaas Zwart of La Crosse, Amani Zwart, Jayla Zwart and Katie, all of La Crosse, Ashlee Bowman, and her son, Samuel, of Rancho Cucamonga, CA, Jackie (Jonathan) Kolpa and their children, Jordan and Jesse, of Anaheim, CA, and Chelsea Fonteno of Irvine, CA; his mother, Mary Ann Zwart of Irvine; his siblings: Ivan (Nancy) Zwart of Irvine, Brenda (Steven) Gastley of Avondale, AZ, and Kim (Brent) Mills of Tigard, OR; and many other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his father, Les Zwart; a grandson, Cameron; and other extended family.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m., Friday, February 25th, at the Chapel at First Free Church, 1960 WI-35, in Onalaska, with visitation beginning at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Shane Buros will officiate. Burial will take place at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, February 26th, at Hillside Cemetery in Edgerton, MN. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family. Online condolences may be submitted as www.schumacher-kish.com.

The family asks, in lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to Kicking Bear Foundation (www.kickingbear.org) or any group supporting at risk or disadvantaged youth.