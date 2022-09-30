Dr. Christine Marie Johnson

Dr. Johnson was born in Portland, OR, on May 23, 1949, but spent her childhood in Winona, MN. She graduated from Winona Senior High School in 1967. She then attended Swarthmore College, Swarthmore, PA, graduating with degrees in English and Spanish literature in 1971. Although originally studying the humanities, her interest in medicine led her first to train as a respiratory therapist and then to attend medical school; she graduated from the University of Minnesota at Duluth Medical School in 1984. She did her residency in family practice at the University of Minnesota, completing her training in 1988. Over the succeeding decades she practiced emergency medicine at several facilities in Minnesota, South Dakota, Iowa, and Nebraska. At the time of her death she had just begun practicing in Virginia.